Beyoncé Rocks Country-Inspired Double Denim After 'Cowboy Carter' Success

Beyoncé's fully embracing the Wild West on the heels of her new album -- and you can tell by her getup here ... which is very much so giddy up.

Riding high on the success of "Cowboy Carter" -- which became Spotify's most-streamed album of 2024 in a single day since its Friday release -- Beyoncé leaned even deeper into the music genre, making a bold statement with her head-to-toe denim look Monday in L.A.

The singer accessorized her outfit with a large buckle belt, cool boots and a matching cowboy hat as she headed into a meeting with her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy in tow.

No surprise Beyoncé's getting her cowgirl on ... she's all in on the country vibe these days.

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" album raked in a staggering 76.13 mil streams on Spotify since its drop ... 'CC' also boasts the biggest debut on Spotify by a Black female artist EVER.

Of course, there's been a lot of conversations about the album -- including the fact that she remixed Dolly Parton's "Jolene" ... albeit, with Bey going on the offensive and firing a warning shot. And yes ... all the collabs she has on the project are pretty eye-popping too.

