Beyoncé Rocks Country-Inspired Double Denim After 'Cowboy Carter' Success
Beyoncé's fully embracing the Wild West on the heels of her new album -- and you can tell by her getup here ... which is very much so giddy up.
Riding high on the success of "Cowboy Carter" -- which became Spotify's most-streamed album of 2024 in a single day since its Friday release -- Beyoncé leaned even deeper into the music genre, making a bold statement with her head-to-toe denim look Monday in L.A.
The singer accessorized her outfit with a large buckle belt, cool boots and a matching cowboy hat as she headed into a meeting with her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy in tow.
No surprise Beyoncé's getting her cowgirl on ... she's all in on the country vibe these days.
Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" album raked in a staggering 76.13 mil streams on Spotify since its drop ... 'CC' also boasts the biggest debut on Spotify by a Black female artist EVER.
Of course, there's been a lot of conversations about the album -- including the fact that she remixed Dolly Parton's "Jolene" ... albeit, with Bey going on the offensive and firing a warning shot. And yes ... all the collabs she has on the project are pretty eye-popping too.
Looks like Beyonce's well aware of how beloved it is at this point ... and she's riding her country look into the sunset, and maybe even into the next Grammys ceremony.