Beyoncé's New Album Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Day-Of Album in 2024

Beyoncé's new album is a hit on streaming services, including perhaps the most important one out there ... snagging a day-of record for 2024 thus far, pretty darn impressive.

The singer's latest project, "Cowboy Carter," became Spotify's most-streamed album of 2024 in just a single day since its release on Friday ... and the numbers are out of this world. Per streaming data, 'CC' was streamed 76.13 million times since it dropped on Spotify.

Beyoncé's #COWBOYCARTER debuts on @Spotify w/ a whopping 76.13 MILLION streams. Put into context, that's:



- nearly double act i's debut (43.2M)

- the biggest debut of 2024 by nearly 30%

- the biggest debut by a Black female artist EVER

- the 6th highest female debut of ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/9yeowYATIm — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) March 30, 2024 @BeyLegion

That's way higher than what her last album "Renaissance" did on Spotify in just a single day -- about 43 million streams at the time -- and is far and away the biggest release this year.

Mind you, this is the first time a country album has earned this title this year on Spotify ... and not just that, but it's the biggest debut on Spotify by a Black female artist ever.

Even before "Cowboy Carter" dropped, Bey's single "Texas Hold 'Em" had already been streamed over 200 million times ... so yeah, she's sitting pretty right now as far as stats go with this latest drop. Seems like anyone who's anyone is giving a listen and then some.

As we reported ... there were a lot of standout moments from the album that fans latched onto -- including the fact that Beyonce flipped Dolly Parton's "Jolene" on its head ... and the fact she subtly griped about not having won Album of the Year yet at the Grammys.