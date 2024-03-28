Beyoncé Slurps Spaghetti On Private Jet Ahead Of New Album Release

Beyoncé was living the high life ... hopping on board her $40 million private jet to indulge in some serious spaghetti ahead of her album release -- which actually features a track dedicated to the Italian culinary favorite.

Judging by her IG pics Wednesday ... it looks like Queen Bey wasn't wasting any time celebrating the early success of her country-themed album "Cowboy Carter" -- set for release Friday -- as she dined in style in the air.

In another pic, Beyoncé's fully embracing the cowgirl vibe ... rocking a black jumper dress, knee-high Jimmy Choo boots, and topping it off with a stylish black fedora hat.

Beyoncé's pics come hot on the heels of dropping the full album tracklist Wednesday ... and the tune "Jolene" confirms her cover of Dolly Parton's classic is definitely on the album.

Miley Cyrus is also featured on the track "II MOST WANTED," and there's a collab with Post Malone in "Levii's Jeans."

The anticipation for this album has been off the charts, especially after Beyoncé dropped the singles "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold' Em" during the Verizon Super Bowl commercial back in February.

"Texas Hold' Em" in particular made Beyoncé the first Black woman ever to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart!

