Azealia Banks Says Beyoncé Panders to White Fans, Taylor Swift with 'Cowboy'

Beyoncé is adamant her "Cowboy Carter" isn't a country album, but Azealia Banks needs further convincing -- the outspoken artist is so on one, her rant is overshadowing the album announcement on social media!!!

Azealia's unloaded on Bey in the past, but is now convinced her ex-Black Girl Superhero is putting on a do-si-do front for Caucasian Grammy voters just to snag that elusive Album of the Year award.

In an audio recording, she also accused Beyoncé of kowtowing to Taylor Swift, and claimed she's no longer setting trends in the music industry.

Azelia basically wrote a short story that reads, in part, "Wow we didn't even try to put even a little effort into a more artistic title?"

She then referenced Beyoncé performing "Daddy Lessons" with The Chicks during the 2016 CMAs -- "Ur always sharing ur platform with white women who are so jealous of you but have such a long history of sabotaging other Black womens careers."

Bey's got the most Grammy wins ever, but no AOTY ... a point her hubs Jay-Z infamously made during the last Grammy gala.

AB made several more points of her own ... she labeled Bey's outfits as "White woman cosplay" and the entire "Cowboy Carter" rollout as "pick me stuff" -- a.k.a. smoke signals for white audiences to single her out.

She also blames Jay for "overstrategizing" the artistic vision, and said Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie Underwood can make better music in their sleep!!!

Bey's milestone of becoming the first Black woman to go No. 1 on the country charts also got smeared in her face ... Azealia notes tons of Black country artists have been grinding for years, but don't have Bey's advantage and the funds to get their tunes the traction they need.