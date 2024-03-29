Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Collaborator Hopes Album Opens Doors for Black Artists

Play video content TMZ.com

Beyoncé has done a lot with her new album -- especially for Black country artists who might've been discouraged from diving into the genre ... so says one of her collaborators.

We talked to singer Tiera Kennedy Friday on "TMZ Live," the same day Queen Bey dropped 'Cowboy Carter' to widespread acclaim ... and she tells us working on the pop star's new project was a dream come true.

Tiera, who appeared on the "Blackbird" cover, says she never would've thought she'd be on a Beyoncé track -- let alone in a country capacity -- but says the fact that it happened is wild (in a good way, of course).

We eventually ask her what she thinks this will do for Black artists who are already in the country scene, or for those who might wanna break in ... and Tiera says it's a huge boon.

Check out why she thinks Beyoncé has truly changed the game for the better -- as she explains to us here, Beyoncé is making it clear that country is for all types of people ... especially for Black folks, who might've felt excluded up until now.