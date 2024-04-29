Blue Ivy Carter Making Big Screen Debut in 'Lion King' Prequel with Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter is set to make her acting debut -- and she's doing it with the Mouse House ... joining her mom, Beyoncé, for the forthcoming 'Lion King' prequel flick.

Bey and Jay-Z's oldest daughter has been cast in the new live-action movie -- which was confirmed Monday ... after Disney dropped a sneak peek for "Mufasa: The Lion King" ... with BIC showing up with a credit as the voice of Kiara, Simba and Nala's daughter.

It's art imitating life ... Blue Ivy is obviously Bey's real-life offspring, but now -- she's gonna play her mom's kid on the big screen too.

While Blue Ivy's voice acting wasn't put on display in the teaser, Disney announced she'd be playing a central figure in the new 'Lion King' tale. 'Mufasa' tells the origin story of Simba's late father ... as it's being relayed to Kiara by her parents.

Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani also return from the 2019 'Lion King' remake for the prequel film ... with Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Tiffany Boone rounding out the cast as Mufasa, Taka (AKA young Scar) and Sarabi, respectively.

While this may be Blue Ivy's first big screen role, it's not the first time she's collaborated with her superstar mom. Blue was featured on Beyoncé's single "Brown Skin Girl" ... taking home an NAACP Image Award, a BET Her Award, and a Grammy for her participation on the track.

She later joined Beyoncé onstage as a dancer during the "Renaissance" world tour ... notably performing "My Power" and "Black Parade" alongside the A-lister.

Now, she's getting a leg up in the movie industry too ... gotta love that Hollywood nepotism!

Blue Ivy's star is unquestionably on the rise ... but that's in large part to her being the most famous nepo baby out there. Of course, she's talented too -- but her parents are helping out big time here. On its face, it seems showbiz is ready to roll out the red carpet for the kid.