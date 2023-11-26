Blue Ivy Improved Dance Skills Due to Haters Early In 'Renaissance' Tour

Play video content

Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, has been a fixture at just about all of her 'Renaissance' tour concerts this year -- and she's upped her onstage game ... all thanks to the haters.

In the wake of her concert film's premiere this weekend, the NYT reviewed the film and quoted Queen Bey as saying ... BI's involvement with the tour was meant to just be a temporary, one-off deal ... but became a regular thing after her kid pushed back.

They add, "Though she finally relented, Beyoncé was dismayed when Blue Ivy read comments on social media that criticized her lackluster moves. But it thrilled her mother that instead of quitting, she decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops."

This news has caused quite a stir on social media ... half of Twitter is outraged that so many people were brutally criticizing the 11-year-old early on in the tour, but others are using this as proof that Blue Ivy's resilient/talented -- 'cause she's a way better dancer now.

Footage from her May outings in Europe has been making the rounds online ... and yes, you can see a major difference in how she performed then compared to recent shows.

The debate now is whether the harsh assessments of her skills at the time were warranted or not -- some think BI 100% deserved the flak she got, arguing that if she steps into the spotlight (next to her mom, no less) it's fair game. Others think the girl deserved a break.

She should’ve listened to the professional performer that hired professional performers who said she wasn’t ready. She fucked around and found out. She’s better for it now. Get a grip. https://t.co/YZNzaODPms — damn. (@danselord) November 26, 2023 @danselord