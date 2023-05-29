Blue Ivy Performs at Beyoncé's Paris Renaissance Concert to Delight of Siblings

Play video content

Beyoncé's youngest daughter Rumi Carter, was in the stands cheering during a show in Paris over the weekend, but the cheers were for one of her siblings.

5-year-old Rumi was loving it when Blue Ivy took the stage in the middle of the show. She showed off her moves during Beyonce's "My Power" from "The Lion King," following up with some dance moves during "Black Parade."

Rumi and her twin bro, Sir, were sitting with a group of friends and fam -- including proud papa Jay-Z -- as they gave props to their 11-year-old sister. They held up a sign -- "We Love You Blue!"

After the performance, Blue Ivy went back to her seat to the delight of her brother and sister.

Bey's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was also on hand, and gave her granddaughter mad props ... "Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ No Fear❤️❤️."

-Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this month, marking her first solo concert outing in seven years.

-The event's set list features various songs from her seventh studio album "Renaissance," such as "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Pure/Honey" and "Plastic Off the Sofa."