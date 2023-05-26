Beyoncé Remembers Tina Turner at Paris Concert on 'Renaissance' World Tour

'Scream So She Can Feel Your Love'

Beyoncé says any fan of hers is a fan of Tina Turner ... so she had her concert crowd pay tribute to the late singer.

During her Friday tour stop in France, Beyoncé took a minute from her set to thank Tina for paving the way for her, then told the crowd to show their love to Tina.

Beyoncé told the packed house at her "Renaissance" world tour ... "I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love."

Naturally, the place went nuts.

As you know ... Tina died Wednesday at her home in Switzerland at age 83 and tributes have been pouring in from all over the globe.

Lizzo honored Tina onstage in Arizona ... getting emotional as she performed one of Tina's hits, "Proud Mary."

Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty, who wrote "Proud Mary," also paid homage to Tina at a concert in England.

Beyoncé's shared the stage with Tina before ... back in 2008, they performed together at the Grammys.