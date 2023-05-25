Tina Turner Tributes from Janet Jackson, Lizzo, Mariah Carey and More

Tina Turner's undeniable impact on music, and beyond, is being felt all over the world ... with some of the biggest artists paying homage to the legendary singer -- some of them live onstage.

Lizzo stopped to give Tina her flowers, following her death ... getting emotional during a concert, as she performed "Proud Mary."

She told her fans "I would not exist without Tina Turner ... there would be no rock 'n' roll."

Youtube / Mark Flaix

Coldplay also took time to pay respects during their show in Barcelona, saying ... "Thank you to Tina for being sweet, not just to us but to the whole world and making us so entertained." They also performed a version of "Proud Mary."

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson's concert featured a sing-along to Tina's hit, "What's Love Got to Do With It."

And, celebs didn't just honor the singer onstage.

Beyoncé, who is in the midst of her massive "Renaissance" tour, posted a note on her site, thanking the singer for paving the way.

Her mother, Tina Knowles, also shared the impact TT had on her daughter's life and career.

Mariah Carey and Mick Jagger shared similar sentiments ... calling Tina a huge inspiration for all.

And fans all over have been showing love and streaming her music like crazy, with her tunes seeing massive spikes, just hours after her death.

As we reported, Tina's team announced the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' died Wednesday at the age of 83.