Tina Turner Regretted Not Taking Care of Kidneys ... Two Months Before Death

Tina Turner regretted not taking better care of her kidneys ... admitting two months before her death that her approach put her in "great danger."

The legendary singer opened up about her struggles with hypertension, high blood pressure, and kidney issues in a March 9 post on her Instagram page, talking about her health struggles for International World Kidney Day.

At the time, Tina admitted ... "My kidneys are victims of my not realizing that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine. I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion."

Tina died Wednesday, 11 weeks after she talked about her kidney issues. The cause of death is unclear but she was reportedly battling a "long illness."

In addition to her IG post for International World Kidney Day, Tina also shared more about her health issues in a blog post for Show Your Kidneys Love.

There, Tina revealed she was diagnosed with hypertension way back in 1978 ... though she says she "didn't care much about it" and "didn't really try to control it."

She says she found out her kidneys had lost 35% of their function after her 2009 stroke.

Tina says she had to start dialysis in order to survive and admits it was "depressing to be connected to a machine for hours." She says she was lucky to get a kidney transplant in 2017 from her second husband, Erwin Bach.