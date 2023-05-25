Tina Turner Music Sees Massive Spike on Streamers in Hours After Death

Tina Turner is gone, but her music is already showing it'll stand the test of time -- getting massive boosts across streaming platforms in the hours after her death.

Tina's songs and albums have all seen crazy spikes in listens and downloads, Amazon's Movers & Shakers Singles Chart is full of Tina's work. At the time of this post -- "What's Love Got to Do with It" has seen a 230,575% boost in sales, "Private Dancer" is up 280,327%, "We Don't Need Another Hero" up 210,909%, and "The Best" is up 62,425%.

As for the albums on Amazon, her "Tina (Live)" is up 297,322%, "Private Dancer" is up 273,528%, and "Break Every Rule" is up 140,825%.

Tina's also having a big surge on iTunes -- with "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Proud Mary," and "Better Be Good to Me" as just some of the singles pushing their way to the top.

It's also been reported her song "What's Love Got To Do With It" is making a push on Spotify.

As we reported, Tina's team announced the legendary singer and 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' died Wednesday at the age of 83.