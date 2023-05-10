Beyoncé Kicks off 'Renaissance' Tour in Sweden

Play video content

Beyoncé's highly-anticipated "Renaissance" world tour is officially off and running, and the first stop in Sweden is packed with a ton of surprises!!!

Her big debut show is going down at Stockholm’s Friends Arena, and fans are buzzing with excitement -- even those who aren't there -- as it is the first time Beyoncé's been on tour in the last 4.5 years.

The early review is well-worth all the hype -- Bey opened the concert singing her throwback hit "Dangerously in Love".

She went on to perform songs from last year's "Renaissance" album, which she dedicated to her Uncle Johnny ... bringing out several well-known vogue-style dancers, including Honey Balenciaga. The performance included several nods to the LGBTQ+ community.

As you know, Beyoncé released 'Renaissance' -- her 7th no. 1 album -- back in July. And, it earned a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

During the show, Bey also brought back the Les Twins, who she worked with a lot in the past and who became known as her onstage dancing twins. They appeared in her Homecoming Coachella documentary. And, she wouldn't be Queen B without many different wardrobe changes and props, which she had plenty of!