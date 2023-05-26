John Fogerty Pays Tribute to Tina Turner By Singing 'Proud Mary'

Play video content BACKGRID

There have been a slew of tributes to the great Tina Turner in the last few days, but one that really landed was from the man who wrote the song that really put the legend front and center for the world to see.

John Fogerty, the frontman for Creedence Clearwater Revival who penned and sang "Proud Mary" -- a big hit for the group in 1969 and a year later a monster hit for Tina -- paid homage to her at a concert in Manchester England, and the audience went crazy.

Fogerty and his son, who is on tour with him, sang "Proud Mary" to a packed venue.

As you know, the Creedence version was powerful and steady, while Tina's version was gripping and wild. It's one of her biggest hits and conventional wisdom is that it's the best performative song in Tina's enormous string of iconic hits.

It's pretty amazing ... when Tina was in her 50's, the backup singers/dancers 3 decades younger sometimes had trouble keeping up with her! She was incredible.