Beyonce's 9-Year-Old Daughter, Blue Ivy, Wins Her First Grammy

Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy, just won herself some hardware at the Grammys -- which makes her the second youngest to ever walk away with the prize.

Bey and Blue just won for Best Music Video ... an award that was given out before the broadcast, which starts at 5 PM PT. The Recording Academy gave props to the team, tagging Beyonce and hashtagging BI (since she doesn't have Twitter yet), plus Wizkid.

The Academy wrote, "Congrats Best Music Video winner - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' @Beyonce #BlueIvy @wizkidayo Sparkles #GRAMMYs." The track and accompanying video were part of Beyonce's 'Lion King' album, 'The Gift' -- and yes, Blue DOES have a verse in there.

She shows up throughout the video alongside her mom, but toward the end ... Blue dishes out the outro, nearly identical to the intro and chorus ... "Brown skin girl // Your skin just like pearls // The best thing in the world // I'd never trade you for anybody else, singin'."

It's a small contribution, but it counts ... and Blue's even a featured name on the song. So, yes ... she also gets credit, and just as important, she also gets a statuette -- joining her folks, who've got dozens of Grammys among themselves. Now, it's a family affair!

At age 9, Blue becomes one of the youngest artists to have the honor bestowed on her. In 2002, the music group The Peasall Sisters won a Grammy for Best Album for the soundtrack to "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" to which they contributed on "In the Highways."