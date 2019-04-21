DJ Quik Says Laura Ingraham Will Eat Crow for Mocking Nipsey

DJ Quik to Fox News Don't Fire Laura Ingraham for Nipsey Diss ... Feed Her the Bird Instead!!!

EXCLUSIVE

DJ Quik is proposing an interesting punishment for Fox News' Laura Ingraham after she mocked Nipsey Hussle on-air -- and surprisingly, it doesn't include her losing her job.

We got the Compton MC at Mastro's in Bev Hills and asked what he made of the conservative host laughing at Nipsey's expense on the heels of his memorial at Staples Center. As you probably know ... she lampooned him for partaking in YG's song, "FDT (F*** Donald Trump), which she incorrectly called Nipsey's track.

Lots of people are pissed about Laura's clear insensitivity -- especially considering the man had just been murdered -- while some big names in hip-hop, including T.I. and The Game, are calling for her job.

Quik isn't going that far, and his reasoning is he considers Laura to be "privileged and ignorant," and while he doesn't say it outright, it sounds like he believes this is par for the course with her -- remember that whole LeBron James debacle.

It's interesting ... he compares Laura's commentary to Megyn Kelly's blackface scandal, which did cost her her gig at NBC.

Unlike Megyn, Quik says Laura's punishment should be feathered and fed cold.