Nipsey Hussle Celebrating His Life Memorial Service Streaming Live

Nipsey Hussle's Memorial Service, Celebration of Life Live Stream

LIVE STREAM

Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life is about to begin at Staples Center, and TMZ is live streaming what's expected to be a very emotional memorial service.

The slain Crenshaw rapper is being honored with a spectacular service in downtown L.A., where 21,000 people will turn out to pay their respects. The silver hearse carrying Nipsey's body arrived outside the arena early Thursday ahead of the ceremony.

As you know, the free tickets to his memorial were hard to come by this week, as they were gobbled up within minutes after they were made available to Cali residents. It's also a heavily guarded affair, with a mix of muscle from LAPD and Nation of Islam, as well as Staples Center personnel.

The memorial program is full of notes of goodbye and memories from close friends and family. Lauren London shared a touching text she sent to Ermias -- Nipsey's real name -- before his death. There are also letters written by James Harden, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, LeBron James, The Game, and tons of others.

We also got the Order of Service and it confirms many of Nipsey's celeb friends will be heavily involved ... including Anthony Hamilton, Marsha Ambrosius, Snoop Dogg, Jhene Aiko, YG, Stevie Wonder and Big Boy. Minister Louis Farrakhan will also speak during the ceremony.

Nipsey's armored truck with his All Money In record label logo is parked outside Staples and, as you can see, it's heavily guarded. The truck is normally a fixture outside his Marathon Clothing store.

The service starts at 10 AM sharp and runs through noon. Afterwards, a funeral procession will carry Nipsey's casket on a 25-mile trek through much of the city, stopping at important landmarks like his store, and ending at a funeral home.

We'll be live streaming the procession as well ... throngs of fans and supporters will be flooding the streets, as Nipsey makes one final victory lap through the neighborhoods and communities he fiercely supported.

Nipsey's shocking death is prompting extraordinary developments in L.A. -- a full peace treaty between several gangs, who are putting down firearms and showing more unity to honor Nip. Gang leaders from Watts, Compton, L.A. and Inglewood already marched for peace.

As we first told you ... Nipsey was gunned down March 31 outside his store in the Hyde Park area of L.A.. He died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso and was pronounced dead 35 minutes after being shot.

In addition to this morning's celebration of life ... fans have been leaving messages, candles and flowers in the parking lot outside Nipsey's store, and his family and friends mourned him Wednesday afternoon during a private viewing.

Stay tuned ...