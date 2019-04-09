Nipsey Hussle Procession Will Pass His Store ... And 25 Miles of South L.A.

Nipsey Hussle's Funeral Procession Will Pass By His Marathon Clothing Store

Nipsey Hussle ﻿will take one last victory lap around L.A. before he's laid to rest, and the procession will touch much of the city ... especially the neighborhoods he fiercely supported.

Sources close to the slain rapper tell TMZ ... Nipsey's casket will travel to a few important landmarks, including his Marathon clothing store, where he was shot to death. All told, the procession will cover just over 25 miles as it winds through South L.A. following Thursday's memorial service at Staples Center.

Our sources say Nipsey's casket will be at Staples during the celebration of life, and the funeral procession will start as soon as the service ends. We're told Nipsey's family wanted to make sure the community got an opportunity to pay respects along the route because most people won't be able to attend the memorial. Staples only seats 21,000.

As you know, Nipsey's store -- at the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw -- was central in his life and death. He intentionally opened it there to support his neighborhood, but, sadly, it's also where he was killed ... and where several vigils have been held since then.

We're told the procession is expected to take about an hour and a half, ending at a funeral home in the Crenshaw district.