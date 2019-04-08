Nipsey Hussle Memorial Service Free Tickets Up for Grabs Tuesday

Nipsey Hussle Memorial Service Tix ... Here's How to Snag Them for Free

Nipsey Hussle's memorial service will be a free event for the public -- but tickets are limited, so you'll have to be up early Tuesday to get yours ... you'll have to live in Cali too.

The logistics for Thursday's event -- which has been dubbed "Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life" -- are up on Staples Center's website, and it breaks down how to gain entry to the ceremony. Complimentary tickets will be available Tuesday at 10 AM PT via AXS.com. A big caveat ... tickets will be reserved for California residents only -- and each household gets 4 max.

There are more stipulations for the event itself, which starts at 10 AM sharp and runs 'til noon. According to SC ... all guests in a group must enter the premise together with their tickets in hand, and everyone will be subject to metal detector screenings and bag screenings.

No backpacks are allowed, nor are bags larger than 14" x 14" x 6". Out of respect for Nipsey's family, cameras and recording devices won't be allowed inside the venue either. Non-alcoholic beverages and light snacks will be available for purchase inside.

TMZ broke the story ... Nipsey's family and honchos at Staples Center got together Friday and discussed logistics on how to honor Nipsey there. LAPD officials were also present at the meeting to help plan for security and safety for this upcoming Thursday.

Nipsey was shot and killed a week ago Sunday in front of his Marathon Clothing store. His alleged shooter, Eric Holder, has been charged for murder ... for which he pled not guilty.