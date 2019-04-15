YG Shots Fired at Coachella Party ... Cops Search for Suspect

Cops Break Up YG's Coachella Party After Shots Fired Report

YG's party following his Coachella performance was busted up when someone opened fire outside the event -- causing a panic, just 2 weeks after his friend Nipsey Hussle's murder.

Hours after the rapper left the Coachella stage Sunday night, his after-party was going down at a nearby equestrian center. Our law enforcement sources say they got a call around 2 AM Monday morning for shots fired.

Witnesses told cops someone driving past the bash fired multiple shots -- however, once on the scene, cops found no victims and no evidence of the shooting.

The parking lot was crawling with cops who had to shut down the party while they investigated. We're told they have no suspects.

As you'd imagine, guests were on edge because the reported shots came so closely on the heels of Nipsey's shooting. YG -- who spoke at Nip's Staples Center memorial service -- paid tribute to his friend again during his Coachella gig.

Of course, YG was way less kind when it came to talking about President Trump -- but let's keep it real ... that's what his fans came to see.