Nipsey Hussle Kids Don't Need Charity Handouts ... He Set Them Up for Life

Nipsey Hussle's Family Rejects Crowdfunding, His Kids Are Set for Life

EXCLUSIVE

Nipsey Hussle's family is politely shutting down any fundraising efforts to support his kids -- even from celebs -- because turns out their father made sure they'd be financially secure!

Sources close to Nip's family tell TMZ ... Nipsey made sure his 2 children, Emani and Kross Asghedom, would never have to rely on other people for money.

While there have been multiple crowdfunding pages popping up for them -- including the one retired NFL star Reggie Bush started -- we're told the family wants everyone to know the kids are more than alright.

Nipsey was remembered as a savvy businessman during his celebration of life ... and for good reason. We're told he owned all of his master recordings, his Marathon Clothing store, and he also set up multiple trust funds to make sure his kids and family would never need a handout.

As we reported ... Bush set up a GoFundMe in hopes of raising $100,000 for Nipsey's kids, personally chipping in $10k to get things started. But, that fundraiser has already been scrubbed from the internet.

We're told the family is grateful for the outpouring of support, but as one source put it -- Nip just wouldn't want it that way, and since he left his family financially secure ... it's just not necessary.