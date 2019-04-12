Reggie Bush Donates $10,000 To Nipsey Hussle's Kids, Wants To Raise $100K

Reggie Bush Donates $10,000 To Nipsey's Kids ... Wants To Raise $100K

Awesome gesture from Reggie Bush ... the ex-NFL star is making sure Nipsey Hussle's kids will be taken care of -- donating $10,000 to them and hoping to raise over $90k more.

Unclear how close Bush was to the late rapper ... but as a San Diego native and a former USC superstar -- it's clear the SoCal legend was able to touch Reggie in some way during his life.

So, Bush is giving back to Hussle in the wake of his tragic death last month ... by donating $10,000 to Nipsey's two children and encouraging his followers to chip in as well.

"[Nipsey] touched a lot of lives in a positive way. He wanted to make a difference in his community, and communities like it all around the world," Bush said.

"As a tribute to Nipsey, I would like to offer support to his children, and all funds from this GoFundMe will be transferred directly into a trust that was created solely for his legacy, his two children, Kross & Emani."

Reggie added, "I'm making a donation to start this off. Please join me in honoring him in this way."

One NFL player has already contributed -- Patriots wideout Phillip Dorsett donated $1,000 to the campaign just an hour after Bush made the announcement.

Bush says his fundraising campaign will end on April 19.

Nipsey -- who was murdered outside his clothing store in L.A. on March 31 -- has been honored by all kinds of athletes since his death, with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and even Clippers star Montrezl Harrell paying tribute.