NBA's Montrezl Harrell Will Rock Nipsey Hussle Shoes in Playoffs

Montrezl Harrell will be reppin' the late Nipsey Hussle when the L.A. Clippers take the court in the NBA playoffs ... honoring the L.A. artist with a pair of one-of-a-kind kicks!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Trezz wanted to pay homage to Hussle in the Clips' first playoff game this weekend ... so he hit up Marcus Rivero AKA Soles By Sir to whip up the special Js.

Rivero tells us the shoes are extra special ... and feature the names of people close to Nipsey -- his longtime GF Lauren London, his children ... as well as lyrics from some of Hussle's songs.

Trezz has been honoring Hussle since his tragic death late last month ... and even wore a custom Clippers jersey with Nipsey's name on the back.

Of course, other NBA stars like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook -- who dedicated his 20-20-20 game -- have honored Hussle.

We're told Trezz will wear them when L.A. takes on the Warriors.

#RIP