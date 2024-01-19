Snoop Dogg Turns Down $100 Million OnlyFans Deal, Wife Laid Down the Law

Snoop Dogg says OnlyFans recently came a-knockin' with a nutso $100 million offer to show off the family jewels, but his wife's not ready to share his beans or frank with the public ... not even for 9 figures!!!

Play video content

The legendary rap star has been married for 27 years and told his pal Slink Johnson on his "Wake & Bake With Double S Express" podcast that OF had one simple request -- "pull that thang out" and the $100 million would be all his!!!

Snoop Dogg reminded Slink that his wife Shante Broadus, who also doubles as his manager, was Black BLACK ... and no amount of money would green-light his sexual eruption online.

Still, $100 million's a ton of pretty pennies and Slink seemed determined to figure out some kinda work-around for Snoop to make the big reveal and get the dough.