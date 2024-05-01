Woman Says Lil Kim Dance Moves Saved Her From Apartment Shooting

Lil Kim's signature pop lock from her iconic "Quiet Storm" feature is being hailed as a heroic dance ... after a woman says the moves helped her duck and dodge a drive-by shooting!!!

A woman named Shariah Taylor was recently interviewed outside her apartment complex in Alabama.

She vividly described her recollection of events after she heard about 7 shots on April 26 and had to make the snap decision to save her child.

“So I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, doing my 'Lil Kim' ... I’m trying to get my baby in the car, then I threw my baby in the backseat and we just sped off.”

Kim's dance has been a loveable meme on social media since going viral at the BET Awards years ago ... she initially made the moves famous with Mobb Deep on their 1999 "Quiet Storm (Remix)."

Shariah's Lil Kim reference certainly allowed for a little levity amid a terrible story -- the reality is she fears her complex isn't safe, as a woman was shot a few weeks ago while sleeping next to her kids.