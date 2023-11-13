Claudia Jordan and Foxy Brown Roast Each Other Over Lil Kim Shade

Claudia Jordan and Foxy Brown engaged in a nasty war of words over the weekend ... and it all stems from CJ's love for Lil Kim, and Foxy's hate for her!

It all began when Kim made the crazy prediction that her upcoming memoir would topple The Bible in sales.

Play video content

Foxy got a kick outta Kim's confidence -- she's kept their 20-year beef alive through frequent subtweets, which prompted CJ to openly question Foxy's motives after all this time.

Foxy redirected her venom to Claudia's DM's where she essentially called CJ a D-list celebrity and ripped her for having mangled feet.

CJ clawed back at Foxy ... updating the "Ill Na Na" rapper that she had cosmetic surgery on her feet but still needed proof that Foxy got the gaps in her teeth fixed!!! 😬