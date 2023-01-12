Foxy Brown Unloads On Keith Murray After Wild Sex Claims

Foxy Brown is defending her honor -- just like Shawnna -- against Keith Murray's recent rampage, and she's under the impression the Def Squad rapper's had one too many illicit substances.

The veteran Brooklyn-born rapper dragged KM for filth on her IG page late Wednesday night ... calling him all sorts of "crackheads" and "dope fiends" for his remarks.

She noted how KM's attire alone should've tipped viewers off to his erratic behavior.

KM claimed -- during an interview with "The Art Of Dialogue" -- to have received mind-blowing oral sex from Foxy back in the day while she was dating DMX ... and it's this very type of dialogue that has been getting him in constant trouble!!!

Keith Murray on Foxy Brown



"she could suck a nickel through a STRAW"🤦‍♂️😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lR4Wkut8Ws — TOP 5 RAP WEBSITE (@TOP5RAPWEBSITE) January 4, 2023 @TOP5RAPWEBSITE

Ludacris' former label standout Shawnna also laid into KM with claims of drug abuse following another nonsensical interview where he made claims of sexual conquests where she's concerned.