50 Cent Says He Got Lil Kim On 'Magic Stick' After Trina Screwed Up Lyrics

According to 50 Cent, his popular 2003 "Magic Stick" hit with Lil Kim was an amazing backup plan ... he says he originally wrote the record with Trina in mind, but she screwed it up big time!!!

Apple Music’s Rebecca Judd recently interviewed 50 during his "Final Lap" tour in London while discussing the making of his debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" as it swiftly moves toward Diamond status.

50 says the "GRODT" tracklist got too long, resulting in "Magic Stick" getting cut, but he had another issue.

50 says he had originally sent Trina the record, but she sent some garbage back to him with "f***ed up" lyrics.

Former Atlantic vice president Gee Roberson swooped in to save the day and asked 50 for permission to give the track to Kim for her "La Bella Mafia" album, which he obliged.

50 says Kim's first single "The Jump Off" with Mr. Cheeks was solid but was lacking the sexual formula the late Notorious B.I.G. had designed for her.

His vision proved correct, "The Jump Off" was a modest success at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 but "Magic Stick" peaked at No. 2, with no video promo or anything, which was huge at the time.