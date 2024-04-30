Bay Swag Explains Viral 'Fisherrr' Explosion, Ice Spice on Remix

Play video content TMZ.com

Bay Swag is helping NYC Hip Hop spearhead a long-overdue new wave -- "Fisherrr" is the name and sexy drill is the game!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Jamaica, Queens-bred rapper as his and Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr (Remix)" with Ice Spice is turning the space topsy-turvy.

The song hasn't even been out a week, and the video already has 2 million views and it also holds court on RapCaviar's coveted Spotify playlist.

He also gives Ice her flowers and tiara, because there's no denying she's rap royalty at this point!!!

Bay Swag tells us the song exceeded his expectations right before his eyes but credits his and Cash's intentions for the success.

They're not using rap to beef or breed jealousy within the boroughs -- Bay Swag says the love women show the song is like no other, and he has no intentions of slowing down the movement because ... duh!!!

Cash talked up the same good vibes when we spoke to him last month.