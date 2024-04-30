Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bay Swag Explains Viral 'Fisherrr' Explosion, Ice Spice on Remix

Bay Swag Ice Spice Boosted Sexy Drill ... Now Grannies Shakin' It!!!

ALL GOOD VIBES
TMZ.com

Bay Swag is helping NYC Hip Hop spearhead a long-overdue new wave -- "Fisherrr" is the name and sexy drill is the game!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Jamaica, Queens-bred rapper as his and Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr (Remix)" with Ice Spice is turning the space topsy-turvy.

The song hasn't even been out a week, and the video already has 2 million views and it also holds court on RapCaviar's coveted Spotify playlist.

Ice Spice Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Ice Spice Hot Shots Launch Gallery

He also gives Ice her flowers and tiara, because there's no denying she's rap royalty at this point!!!

Bay Swag tells us the song exceeded his expectations right before his eyes but credits his and Cash's intentions for the success.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They're not using rap to beef or breed jealousy within the boroughs -- Bay Swag says the love women show the song is like no other, and he has no intentions of slowing down the movement because ... duh!!!

Not "Fo' Sho," It's "Fisherrr"
TMZ.com

Cash talked up the same good vibes when we spoke to him last month.

Expect them to keep the same energy when "Fisherrr" earns a shiny certification!!! 💿

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later