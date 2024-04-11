Ice Spice Nabs First Acting Gig in Spike Lee Film Starring Denzel Washington

Ice Spice is dipping her toe into acting ... as the rapper has been cast in Spike Lee's new feature film, where she'll be doing her thing opposite Denzel Washington.

The rapper is set to appear in Spike's reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 thriller "High and Low." However, Ice Spice is only set to have a small role, as her part has been described as more of a cameo than anything.

Still, Ice Spice has already begun filming her portion of the film -- which is an Apple Original Films and A24 collab ... who confirmed production was well underway.

The cast for "High and Low" is already stacked, along with Denzel as the lead there's also -- recent Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright and "Godfather of Harlem" star Ilfenesh Hadera.

It's just the latest big move for IS -- she's already received a number of accolades, including 2 People's Choice Awards and an MTV VMA. Remember, her song with Nicki Minaj, "Barbie World," was everywhere this summer after it was featured in the blockbuster "Barbie" film.

Oh, and she's been Taylor Swift's frequent plus-one following their collaboration on Tay's chart-topper, "Karma."

What's wild about all this is ... Ice Spice hasn't even released her first studio album yet. The 24-year-old's album "Y2K" is set to drop later this year.