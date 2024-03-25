Rapper Cash Cobain Explains Viral 'Fisherrr' Reemski TikTok Trend

Play video content TMZ.com

TikTok is exploding with fans getting groovy to the #Reemski dance ... the hottest new bop set to Cash Cobain and Bay Swag's runaway hit track, "Fisherrr."

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Cash ahead of his upcoming Slizzy Fest next week, and he tells us a simple play on words saying "for sure" during a convo with Bay created the viral moment you see on TikTok today.

Cash tells us a Brooklyn cat by the name of Reem created the dance -- a smooth and graceful distorted twist of the body -- and the East Coast has been going crazy with the Reemski ever since!!!

They're calling their new movement "Sexy Drill" -- an upgrade on NYC's violent and rampant drill movement.

No disrespect to the current players, but Cash & co. say they want the world to party with girls -- not guns!!!

That's the sentiment Cash is bringing to Slizzy Fest, a partnership with The Smoker's Club and featuring Bay Swag, Dusty Locane, and promises to bring out plenty of special guests.