Ice Spice Hops On 'Fisherrr Remix' With Cash Cobain and Bay Swag

Ice Spice has added her flavor to the hottest hip hop joint on TikTok at the moment ... Cash Cobain and Bay Swag's "Fisherrr" hit has been remixed by Miss Munchkin herself!!!

Akademiks says he received an anonymous DM on Thursday ... and quickly realized it was Ice's contribution to the viral smash the East Coast has crowned as their newest rap classic.

The consensus in Ak's comment section and around the web was Ice got busy on the track ... her BX bark blends well on the "sexy drill" beat.

That's the name of the new genre Cash told TMZ Hip Hop he was pioneering when he gave us the play-by-play of how the song blew up on TikTok.

Ice comes through with show-stealing lyrics of her own ... "And my ass fat 'cause I eat my oats and my vegetables/And my p***y fat, and it's creamy, ooh, just like Danimals."