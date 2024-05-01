Eric Bellinger Picks Chris Brown Over Quavo, Doesn't Buy Ticket Sales Story

Both Got Shots In and Breezy Won!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Unlike Drake and Kendrick Lamar's spiraling battle, Chris Brown and Quavo's feud appears to be winding down ... a finale Eric Bellinger can stand behind, on a certain someone's side.

EB tells TMZ Hip Hop it was an easy call for him to side with his longtime co-writer, Chris ... saying Breezy's "Weakest Link" diss won over public opinion in a landslide against Quavo's tracks and EB thinks both guys blew off enough steam to move past it all.

The "Rebirth" singer says he wasn't surprised how aggressive Chris got -- they've been working together for years, including on Chris' latest album -- but one thing EB's not buying is the rumors surrounding Quavo's latest concert.

Play video content TMZ.com

The Connecticut show was sparsely attended and social media spurned the idea Chris was responsible because he bought out the tix before Quavo's fans could.

Play video content Tik Tok / @sinz3z / @rocket3iii

EB admits Chris would have been a diabolical genius if he pulled off such a pricey prank but doubts it's a thing.