Quavo Fires Back at Chris Brown, 'Don't Beat Her, Must Be the Drugs'

Quavo isn't letting Chris Brown's scorned lover disses slide -- and showed he can play the same game of racking up streams with slick talk!!!

On his new track "Tender," Quavo ribs Chris for his history of domestic violence ... "You did the bitch wrong and now the bitch gone, she posted with a thug ... Call the bitch phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up/It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug."

The woman he's referring to is not Rihanna, but Karrueche Tran -- remember, CB fired the first shot, slicing through Quavo on his new "11:11" deluxe album over his ex-GF Karrueche sliding with Huncho ... years ago, mind you.

Chris' verse was pretty on the nose -- "F***ing my old bitches ain't gone make us equal/Sipping that 1942 cause I don't do no Cuervo [Quavo]/Freak bitch she like Casamigos, not the Migos."

Quavo pushes the issue further in his new song ... "Tell me lil bro, what's your issue?/It's over a thot/You said it's bigger than that, but no, it is not/It's cause I be digging in that, it got 'em hot/I'm giving respect but I know you not/Your bitch on my neck, your bitch at the spot."

CB and Karrueche broke up back in 2015 but any whiff of her name on another man's lips seems to be a trigger for the R&B megastar.

