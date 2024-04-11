Chris Brown Disses Quavo On New Album Over Karrueche Tran Love Triangle

Chris Brown just released the deluxe edition to his "11:11" album ... and he's doubling down on his beef with Quavo ... with a new fiery shot about the women they've both banged.

On the song "Freak," CB snaps on Quavo with clever punch lines over a super-charged version of Nelly's "Air Force Ones" ... "F****** my old bitches ain't gone make us equal/Sipping that 1942 cause I don't do no Cuervo [Quavo]/Freak bitch she like Casamigos. not the Migos."

Quavo and CB's ex-GF Karrueche Tran have been suspected of casual dating for years -- a clear trigger for the R&B superstar, despite having broken up with the "Claws" actress since 2015. We've seen Chris and Quavo bristle over this in the past, but not as overtly as this.

If you recall, Chris reignited the feud in January when he happened to be seated next to Quavo at a Paris Fashion Week show -- and clarified to the public he didn't approve of the move.