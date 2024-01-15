Quavo Performs in Milan for 1989 Studio Launch
Quavo Fashion Drip On Point in Milan!!! Hits Stage for Launch Party
1/15/2024 10:37 AM PT
Quavo’s wasting no time getting his 2024 in motion -- the star rapper popped up for a surprise performance in Milan at a fashion show launch!!!
TMZ Hip Hop got this footage of the ex-Migos leader overseas for the launch of 1989 STUDIO's new showroom, where they also introduced the brand's FW24 collection.
We're told Quavo was dripped in 1989 from head-to-toe and he later linked up with the brand's founder, Chaz Jordan, backstage for a photo-op.
He gave dual energetic performances of his hits "Turn Yo Clic Up" collab with Future, and his and Takeoff's classic "Hotel Lobby" anthem.
Quavo's mental health has come a long way to be able to perform the track solo, and he doesn't appear to be taking his foot off the gas anytime soon!!!