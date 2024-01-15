Quavo Performs in Milan for 1989 Studio Launch

Play video content TMZ.com

Quavo’s wasting no time getting his 2024 in motion -- the star rapper popped up for a surprise performance in Milan at a fashion show launch!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got this footage of the ex-Migos leader overseas for the launch of 1989 STUDIO's new showroom, where they also introduced the brand's FW24 collection.

Play video content TMZ.com

We're told Quavo was dripped in 1989 from head-to-toe and he later linked up with the brand's founder, Chaz Jordan, backstage for a photo-op.

He gave dual energetic performances of his hits "Turn Yo Clic Up" collab with Future, and his and Takeoff's classic "Hotel Lobby" anthem.