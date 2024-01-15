Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Quavo Performs in Milan for 1989 Studio Launch

Quavo Fashion Drip On Point in Milan!!! Hits Stage for Launch Party

1/15/2024 10:37 AM PT
KEEPIN' IT STREET
TMZ.com

Quavo’s wasting no time getting his 2024 in motion -- the star rapper popped up for a surprise performance in Milan at a fashion show launch!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got this footage of the ex-Migos leader overseas for the launch of 1989 STUDIO's new showroom, where they also introduced the brand's FW24 collection.

TAKIN' PHOTOS OF QUAVO
TMZ.com

We're told Quavo was dripped in 1989 from head-to-toe and he later linked up with the brand's founder, Chaz Jordan, backstage for a photo-op.

quavo chaz jordan
TMZ.com

He gave dual energetic performances of his hits "Turn Yo Clic Up" collab with Future, and his and Takeoff's classic "Hotel Lobby" anthem.

Quavo's mental health has come a long way to be able to perform the track solo, and he doesn't appear to be taking his foot off the gas anytime soon!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later