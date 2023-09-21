Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Quavo Meets with VP Kamala Harris at White House, Talks Gun Reform

9/21/2023 10:21 AM PT
Quavo's taking his gun violence plight straight to the White House ... where he met with Vice President Kamala Harris for a sit-down on the hot-button, and very personal, issue.

The megastar rapper was joined by his mother and sister Titania Davenport, mother to the late Takeoff, for the meeting at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

We're told Quavo expressed his desire for Congress to pass the Break the Cycle of Violence Act, which will enable gun violence to be treated as a public health risk ... akin to substance abuse and depression.

He also shared his personal stories, urging the Veep to support their mission to the fullest extent of her power.

The Vice Prez thanked the family publicly on her IG for using their platform to not only honor Takeoff, but also to spread gun violence prevention awareness.

His recently launched Rocket Foundation was created to impact gun laws on both the state and federal levels, and Quavo specifically came to D.C. to secure stronger political backing ... especially in underserved areas.

Earlier in the day, Quavo met with various Representatives from the Congressional Black Caucus to push the policy and concluded the day with community leader Greg Jackson ... as they cohosted a reception for lawmakers and gun violence prevention advocates to discuss better solutions.

Quavo firmly thinks gun violence is preventable, and says he came to D.C. aiming to build safer communities.

It's an uphill battle, no doubt, but it's also a start.

