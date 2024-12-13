Tory Lanez Denies Megan Thee Stallion Smear Campaign, Says Her Lawyers Omitted Facts

Tory Lanez, his father Sonstar Peterson, and blogger Milagro Gramz are firing back at claims from Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers that they're conspiring to spread misinformation and harass the Roc Nation rapper in a complaint filed this week.

The allegations largely stem from jailhouse phone calls between Tory, Sonstar and Milagro (real name Milagro Cooper) ... but Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, says his client is a victim of a calculated legal takedown.

Ceasar tells TMZ Hip Hop, "We are deeply concerned by the continued efforts to spin partial stories in an attempt to distort the truth and mislead the public."

It's noted the jailhouse phone calls aren't quoted too much in the complaint and Ceasar says it's because there's clear evidence there's no harassment taking place!!!

Ceasar says ... "The most recent wave of accusations involves claims that during a phone call, Mr. Peterson’s father allegedly stated, 'Ms. Pete would be unable to prove that Mr. Peterson paid Ms. Cooper to attack Ms. Pete.' However, they conveniently omitted a crucial part of the conversation where Mr. Peterson’s father added, 'because you didn’t.'"

Milagro was present during the trial -- as was Sonstar -- and Megan's team says they heard her trauma testimonies in court, so they know what buttons to push.

Ceasar says this isn't the first time such tactics have been used, claiming a "consistent pattern of spinning narratives, manipulating facts, and misrepresenting the truth. ... Unite the People will not stand by and allow these bullies to continue their smear campaign. We will not be intimidated, and we will continue to fight for justice."

Tory is still early going in his 10-year prison sentence and it's been a rough year ... his wife filed for divorce over the summer and jailhouse authorities confiscated the recording equipment he had been using to make music on the inside.

Friday, Tory still managed to get out a new collaboration with DDG titled "Handling Business," where the moments leading up to the shooting get referenced ... "Only one thing I regret about that night is jumpin' up outta that pool with Kylie."

Tory, Megan, her former friend Kelsey, and their bodyguard left Kylie Jenner's July 2020 pool party and the aftermath changed their trajectory forever.

Ceasar predicts Megan's team will take the L in court and he's continuing to fight for Tory's freedom.