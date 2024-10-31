Megan Thee Stallion Admits Lying to Gayle King, Had Sex With Tory Lanez

update

10:32 AM -- Megan Thee Stallion's admission she lied to Gayle King about having sex with Tory Lanez is catching the attention of Tory's legal team.

Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, the nonprofit law firm that reps Tory, tells TMZ ... "The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness. If someone lies in front of millions of people, how can you trust what they say any other time?"

We're told Tory is appealing his sentence and his appeal "includes previous false statements made by Megan."

Megan Thee Stallion is admitting she lied to Gayle King about her relationship with Tory Lanez ... saying she was BS'ing when she told Gayle they never banged.

The "Savage" rapper comes clean in her new Amazon Prime documentary "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words," saying she hooked up with Tory once or twice when she was drunk.

Gayle pressed Megan for details about her relationship with Tory during a 2022 CBS Mornings interview about the July 2020 shooting. Remember, Meg accused Tory of firing a gun in her direction and telling her, "Dance, bitch" -- and a jury agreed, convicting him of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

During their sit-down, Megan told Gayle she never had sex with Tory -- but, now she's saying that was a lie and the question caught her off guard.

Regardless, Megan accurately points out ... her sexual relationship with Tory wouldn't justify him firing a gun and wounding her.

Tory's currently serving a 10-year sentence for the shooting ... and, it will be interesting to see how her sex confession goes over with him.

Frankly, lots of folks were skeptical at the time when Megan denied sleeping with Tory ... and, now the truth is coming out.