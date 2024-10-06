Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Body In New Pics

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t just about the grind -- she’s all about the results ... 'cause she’s been hyping her workout routine, and the results speak for themselves.

The rapper's followers got their IG feeds sizzling Sunday with her latest night out, where she dropped a fire collection of pics looking downright incredible.

Megan was killing it in a barely-buttoned black shirt, giving just enough to hold things in place, while flaunting her toned abs. She topped it off with some cut-out "M" branded pants that showed she’s all about that fit life!

She was clearly looking and feeling her best ... striking a flirtatious pose for her pal in an IG Story before they dug into some lamb chops at dinner.

Play video content

Wondering how MTS pulled off that killer look? Well, she told "Women’s Health" in April she kicked off her wellness journey by sweating it out with Pilates 4-5 times a week, running up sand dunes at the beach, and crushing cardio sessions on the StairMaster or elliptical.

They say "abs are made in the kitchen," and Megan’s proof -- she cut down on bread and red meat, ditched sugary drinks entirely, and swapped them for nutrient-packed goodies like green juices and pan-seared salmon.