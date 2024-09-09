Tory Lanez's Recording Equipment Seized In Cell Block Raid

Tory Lanez's weekly reign of "Prison Tapes" has come to an end ... the rapper's lawyers tell us prison guards raided his cell block and confiscated all his studio equipment.

The incarcerated hip hop star is currently holed up at the California Correctional Institution, where he's serving time after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion -- but he's been passing the days by keeping his talent sharp.

Bangers such as "Basement" and "Appellate Court" -- all labeled under the "Prison Tapes" umbrella -- have been released in the past few weeks, benefiting his record sales.

TMZ Hip Hop confirmed the news with Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People and chief deputy on Tory's legal team ... we're told prison officials informed Tory's team inmates are strictly forbidden from having recording devices for various reasons.

The team is waiting to learn if Tory will face any further consequences, but it looks like fans will have to make do with the songs he was able to squeeze out ... until further notice.

Supporters have been playing their part ... Tory's single "The Color Violet" recently surpassed a billion streams, and rappers such as Drake are still calling for his freedom.