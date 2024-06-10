Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tory Lanez Wife, Raina Chassagne, Files For Divorce After Less Than 1 Year

Tory Lanez and Raina Chassagne
Getty/Backgrid

Tory Lanez' prison stay will likely outlast his marriage ... his wife of almost a year is divorcing him ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

According to court documents we obtained, Raina Chassagne filed her divorce petition last week, citing the usual irreconcilable differences as her reason for the split.

Backgrid

It doesn't appear she ever bothered to change her last name to Peterson to match Tory's legal name.

They'd quietly gotten hitched on June 25, 2023 -- so there won't be a first anniversary celebration.

torey lanez

She's also asking for legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son Kai ... which would only make sense with Tory doing time. However, worth noting, Raina has taken Kai to visit Tory during his prison stay.

HEAD HELD HIGH

Tory's currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

