Tory Lanez Wife, Raina Chassagne, Files For Divorce After Less Than 1 Year

Tory Lanez' prison stay will likely outlast his marriage ... his wife of almost a year is divorcing him ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

According to court documents we obtained, Raina Chassagne filed her divorce petition last week, citing the usual irreconcilable differences as her reason for the split.

It doesn't appear she ever bothered to change her last name to Peterson to match Tory's legal name.

They'd quietly gotten hitched on June 25, 2023 -- so there won't be a first anniversary celebration.

She's also asking for legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son Kai ... which would only make sense with Tory doing time. However, worth noting, Raina has taken Kai to visit Tory during his prison stay.

