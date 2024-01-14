Tory Lanez's Son Visits Him In Prison, Gets Quality Time With Dad
1/14/2024 12:30 AM PT
Tory Lanez was paid a visit from a very special person while behind bars -- his son Kai.
Ceasar McDowell, a member of Tory's legal team and CEO of Unite the People tells TMZ ... the 6-year-old got to visit his dad 2 weekends in a row at California Correctional Institution Tehachapi ... where the rapper is less than 4 months into his 10-yr sentence for shooting Meg Thee Stallion in the foot.
We're told a family member brought the youngster to the prison ... and they didn't have to talk through glass. In fact, they got to sit at a table and spend 4-5 hours together on both Sat & Sun.
The father/son duo played board games, did some drawing, and ate food out of the vending machine.
Tory was happy to hug his son ... and it was especially good to see him as he'd been unable to spend time with him for the holidays -- though they communicate frequently.
You'll recall ... Tory brought Kai to court several times during his shooting trial in 2022.
Tory was sentenced in August 2023 ... found guilty of all 3 charges against him -- negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.
Tory has remained in high spirits while in prison ... and it definitely helps getting to spend time with the person he cares about most.