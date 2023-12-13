Megan Thee Stallion Trashes Pardison Fontaine, Tory Lanez and Kelsey Harris

Play video content Instagram / @theestallion

Megan Thee Stallion is riled up after seeing her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine spill his version of their toxic breakup ... which she says is all a fabricated fairy tale!!!

Meg set it off Wednesday morning on IG Live, where she doubled down on her "Cobra" claims that Pardi cheated on her. She claims he caught him getting oral sex in their home, and says he only attempted to switch the narrative to fit his own diss song.

The "Savage" rapper then directed her anger at her ex-friend Kelsey Harris and Tory Lanez in light of social media spreading a purported statement from Tory's bodyguard on the night Meg was shot in June 2020.

Megan reiterated that Kelsey didn't shoot her and laid into her former BFF for going mum ... figuring she was either paid off or in fear for her life.

Megan went on to remind everyone who she says DID do it ... namely, Tory Lanez, who's sitting in prison. In his purported statement, the bodyguard stated he didn't see who shot Megan, which doesn't change the verdict upheld in court.

She also ripped social media "lawyers" for getting their facts wrong ... she says the case was won in court, but uneducated fans care about online opinions more.

Pardi's repeatedly said he's trying to move past the situation, and Megan says she's been doing the same ... going hard in the gym but now loathes coming onto social media because it sucks out her joy.