Pardison Fontaine Happy Post-Megan Thee Stallion, Streaming New Nicki Minaj

Pardison Fountaine is officially putting the Hottie era behind him after his split with Megan Thee Stallion -- he's got a new girl, new music and even new listening habits!!!

TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with the versatile artist/songwriter Tuesday, and he got a kick out of being labeled in a "public relationship" with his new boo, dancehall star Jada Kingdom.

Pardi says he's very much claiming JK, but says all he did was step out for a date night -- and it was the public who blew up their spot. Whoops!

The fan interest shouldn't come as a surprise to Pardi -- he was in a very high-profile relationship with Meg and felt some blowback last month when she dropped her "Cobra" diss track toward him.

Pardi operates in the lover's lane, not a fighter's ring, and gave props to all the female rappers on his radar -- Sexxy Redd, Doja Cat, Latto and GloRilla all rank at the top for him.

He admits he even gave Nicki Minaj's new "Pink Friday 2" album a listen ... a decision that would've put him in the crosshairs had he still been with Meg.