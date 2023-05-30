Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku Spark Dating Rumors at Wedding

Play video content

Megan Thee Stallion just might have a new bae -- she's sparking dating rumors with Inter Milan star, Romelu Lukaku, as they were spotted getting nice and cozy at a wedding together!!!

The pair sat next to one another during Romelu's teammate Lautaro Martinez and model Agustina Gandolfo's lavish ceremony ... and there are plenty of signs the pairing wasn't a seating arrangement coincidence.

Both stars are signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation management imprint ... and Megan was recently spotted at an Inter match several weeks ago.

They also spent some QT together outside of the wedding party. Italy has no shortage of sightseeing, that's for sure!!!

Megan was attached to rapper/songwriter Pardison Fontaine for more than 2 years before the fallout from the Tory Lanez trial seemingly led to their split -- they unfollowed each other on social media in February.

Romelu reportedly broke up with his longtime girlfriend of 5 years, and it was also revealed he quietly fathered his 2nd child -- a one-year-old son named Jordan.