Yung Miami Reveals She's Bisexual, Makes Play For Megan Thee Stallion

Yung Miami is revealing even more about her sexuality after resurfacing with Diddy -- but this time, she wants Megan Thee Stallion to be involved.

The City Girls rapper was a recent guest on "The Jason Lee Show" when she said she's bisexual frfr and not just for play.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jason pressed Miami about her sexual preferences and she told him about being with women in the past and being attracted to them ... but had no desire to be in a relationship with a woman.

City Girls and Megan have a handful of collabs together, including the exxxtra raunchy "Do It on The Tip" from 2020, so discussing sex isn't exactly a new topic for any of them.

.@YungMiami305 and Diddy speak with La La Anthony at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DLp0WnmKKo — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) May 2, 2023 @girlsinrap