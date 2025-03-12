En Vogue Singer Dawn Robinson Says She's Been Living in Her Car for 3 Years

Play video content

Dawn Robinson, the leading voice for R&B powerhouses En Vogue, Lucy Pearl, and even Dr. Dre's Firm supergroup at one point, is cleaning out her closet ... revealing she's been homeless, sleeping in her car for nearly 3 years.

The brave and shocking revelation came on Dawn's YouTube channel in a vid titled, "YOUR NEW LIFE IS IN THE SCARY 🫣" ... her channel sat dormant for a year and 6 months before Tuesday.

Dawn explains she fell on hard times during the pandemic and had been staying with her parents in Vegas before that situation fizzled.

She says her former co-manager convinced her to move back to L.A., where he strung her along, putting her in a hotel instead of helping her secure an apartment.

Dawn says she frustratingly started to research the culture of car-living and, to her surprise, learned she could easily adapt.

While she doesn't own a home, Dawn says she does have a membership at a gym, where she takes showers.

She credited her ex-boyfriend's mom, personal assistant Niecy, her brother Evin, and Klymaxx singer Joyce Irby for being her foundation ... but scolded her sister for wronging her in the past.

It's an interesting revelation ... En Vogue just performed (without Dawn) during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend for their Oakland hometown.

The group has reportedly sold over 20 million records and Lucy Pearl's one-and-only album was certified platinum when it dropped.