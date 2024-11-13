Homeless 'Air Bud' Creator Ready for Comeback After Donations Pour In

Kevin DiCicco, who is known for creating the canine character Air Bud in the movie of the same name, is no longer facing homelessness thanks to an outpouring of donations ... leaving him inspired for a comeback.

He tells TMZ ... an old pal launched a GoFundMe after learning of his situation, and it's skyrocketed to over $11K in donations after we highlighted his story. Kevin says he is overcome with shock and gratitude over the generosity.

However, he is feeling most relieved that he's no longer bound for the streets ... as he's set to receive the funds sometime next week.

Kevin says he already has big plans for the money ... which include securing himself a studio apartment in San Diego, California. He plans to seek out medical care, after previously telling us about his struggles with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

He's also eyeing a career comeback, sharing that a different childhood friend -- who works in the tech world and has a foundation in honor of his late daughter -- is eager to help him out as well.

Kevin -- Bud's original owner, BTW -- says he'd love to develop an app, too ... admitting he already has a concept in mind. He tells us his app would teach dog owners to train their dogs to master mainstream sports -- like he did with the sports-loving Buddy, who passed in 1998.

However, as Kevin doesn’t own the rights to the 'Air Bud' franchise, he won't work the character into this potential project.