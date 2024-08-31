Matthew Gaudreau GoFundMe Raises $375k in Two Days Since Tragic Death

Matthew Gaudreau's death is inspiring genoristy in others ... with many people donating thousands to his widow and soon-to-be born child after his tragic death Thursday.

A GoFundMe has been started in honor of the brother to NHL standout Johnny Gaudreau ... with all the proceeds going to his wife Madeline -- and, it's just crossed over the $375k mark.

The frundraiser's description explains the money will go toward alleviating the financial burden brought on by Matthew's sudden passing ... though obviously they admit no amount of money will alleviate the family's grief.

Part of those expenses will be a baby -- named in the fundraiser as Tripp -- who, lik we told you, is expected to be born in December.

As we reported ... Matthew and his brother Johnny were cycling on a New Jersey road when cops say a man named Sean Higgins struck and killed the brothers while trying to pass another car.

Play video content

Higgins had his first court appearance Friday. He's accused of two charges of death by auto -- and cops allege he told them he had five or six beers before the fatal accident.

As for the Gaudreaus ... they're obviously still reeling from the loss -- and, Johnny's wife put out a couple of emotional social media posts earlier Saturday, thanking the late star for the best years of her life and applauding him for being a great dad.

Matthew was 29 and Johnny was 31.